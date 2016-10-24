Calais Kids (more come to the UK as the French migrant camp closes today)

24 October 2016 10:46 AM

Charities are accusing France and Britain of failing to protect the futures of more than 1,300 unaccompanied child refugees. The children live in the 'Jungle' camp near Calais which will be dismantled today. The UK government has prioritised children and youths who can claim family ties in Britain and on Friday a French Interior Ministry official said they were still negotiating over hundreds more with no such connections.