Phobic Hysteria (Russia launches a verbal attack on the U.K.)

Accusations by British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson of a Russian attack on an aid convoy in Syria are "Russophobic hysteria," the Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. "There were no Russian planes in the area of the aid convoy to Aleppo. That is a fact," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement. Johnson said on Tuesday there was evidence showing Russia was responsible for the attack.
