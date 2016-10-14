IndyRef2: Sturgeon announces second independence referendum bill

Scotland will publish a draft bill for a second independence referendum next week, the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. In "a direct challenge to Theresa May's hardline stance on leaving the EU", says The Guardian, Scotland's First Minister announced the publication of a new independence referendum bill at the Scottish National party conference in Glasgow.
