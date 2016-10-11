The Brexit Democracy Row (some MPs are demanding more of a say)

11 October 2016 8:01 AM

Theresa May will come under intense pressure today to end the “alarm and uncertainty” over the UK Government’s move towards a so-called hard Brexit amid apparent cabinet splits, continuing rows over foreign workers and a fall-off in business investment. David Davis, the Brexit secretary, is expected to give a statement to MPs this afternoon after the SNP set down an urgent Commons question, demanding he give answers over mounting concerns about the UK Government’s position; described by Sir Michael Fallon, the defence secretary, as “full Brexit”.