The government has watered down plans to make companies reveal how many foreign workers they employ, after an international outcry and claims by a former ally of David Cameron that they were “divisive, repugnant and insanely bureaucratic”. Amber Rudd, home secretary, attracted international criticism after announcing that companies would have to “be clear” about the proportion of their workforce that was international, as part of a drive to encourage them to hire locally.
Brexit Xenophobia (according to a report on the UK foreign office).
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM