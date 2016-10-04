Islamic State Fundraisers: A couple admit charges in court in London

4 October 2016 8:03 AM

A married couple from Streatham, South London have reportedly admitted sending hundreds of pounds to an Islamic State militant. Mohammed Golamaully, 48, and wife Nazimabee Golamaully, 45, admitted sending £219 to their nephew Zafirr Golamaully, according to Court News. Zafirr Golamaully is thought to be fighting for Isis in Syria. Just days before militants attacked the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo and killed a number of staff in January 2015, he reportedly sent a tweet predicting the attack.