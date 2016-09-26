Painful Divides: For 2 political parties & a TV baking show

Mary Berry is being lined up to join Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins in a new BBC cookery competition, after Paul Hollywood became the only Great British Bake Off presenter to follow the programme to Channel 4. BBC sources said that the corporation is considering launching a rival toBake Off with three of its original presenters.
