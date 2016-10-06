The Fake Sheikh Trial (an undercover reporter's guilty of evidence tampering).

6 October 2016 10:24 AM

The undercover reporter Mazher Mahmood has been found guilty of tampering with evidence in the collapsed drug trial of the singer Tulisa Contostavlos. The investigative journalist and self-styled “king of the sting” was charged, with his driver Alan Smith, 67, with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice over a statement Smith made to police before the former N-Dubz singer’s 2014 trial for allegedly helping supply cocaine to Mahmood. Smith was also found guilty.