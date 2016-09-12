A Temple Siege : A lengthy stand-off at a Sikh temple in Warwickshire

12 September 2016 8:03 AM

Fifty-five people have been arrested after an eight-hour protest at a temple in a row over mixed marriages. Police said a group of men, some carrying weapons many of which were ceremonial knives, entered the Gurdwara Sahib in Leamington Spa at 06:45 BST. Former treasurer Jatinder Singh Birdi said a marriage between a Sikh and non-Sikh had been due to take place.