Notorious cleric Anjem Choudary faces prison

17 August 2016 8:34 AM

Hate preacher Anjem Choudary, who has spent the past 20 years spreading extremist views in Britain, is FINALLY facing jail. Despite being a leading figure in the banned extremist group al-Muhajiroun (ALM), and a series of former supporters going on to be convicted of terrorism, Choudary somehow managed to stay on the right side of the law for two decades before investigators were at long last able to pin him down.