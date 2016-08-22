Britain's Record Olympics

22 August 2016 8:03 AM

Mo Farah successfully defended his Olympic 5,000m title in Rio as Great Britain won 66 medals to surpass their medal haul from London 2012. This was already Team GB's most successful overseas Olympics - eclipsing the 47 medals won in Beijing in 2008 - and is the best medal return at any Games since the 146 amassed in London in 1908.