If 'Brexit means Brexit' then new Prime Minister Theresa May has a formidable task ahead of her

12 July 2016 8:02 AM

If Theresa May can make it unscathed through the next 48 hours, so the Queen can arrive back in London to invite her to form a Government, then she will indeed be Britain’s second female Prime Minister. For the record books, she will also be the first Conservative leader to take office without an election since 1963, and, at 59, the oldest premier to take office since James Callaghan in 1976.