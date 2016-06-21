British man tried to take officer’s gun to kill Trump at Las Vegas rally, police say

A British man has been detained and charged with attempting to seize a police officer’s gun at a Las Vegas rally in order to commit an act of violence against Donald Trump, authorities said on Monday. A Labour MP broke down in tears today as she told Parliament Jo Cox will never be replaced as a mum. The murdered MP’s young children watched from the public gallery as emotional Rachel Reeves said: “Batley and Spen will go on to elect a new MP - but no one can replace a mother.” The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union regained its lead in two opinion polls published on Saturday, giving a boost to Prime Minister David Cameron who is battling to avoid a historic “Out” vote in Thursday’s referendum. It appears to be the case that the summer solstice is finally here. Along with it there is the phenomenon of a strawberry moon which might interest all the stargazers amongst us.
