Hyper violent' Russian hooligans post horrifying video to YouTube of themselves beating English fan almost to death on the streets of Marseille

15 June 2016 8:40 AM

Armed with bottles, chairs and metal poles and jogging like trained soldiers ready to go to war - this is how Russian hooligans stormed the streets of Marseille to clash with English fans before their Euro 2016 opener. The footage, recorded on June 11, shows the moment that 51-year-old England fan Andrew Bache was beaten by a group of Russian thugs in a shocking assault that left him in a coma.