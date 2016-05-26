Laws criminalising the production, distribution, sale and supply of what are otherwise known as new psychoactive substances began at midnight. The chemicals, sold under names such as spice and black mamba, are designed to give users the same effect as drugs such as cannabis and cocaine.
Legal highs ban comes into force across the UK
