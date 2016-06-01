Mother and partner found guilty of murdering their two year old boy.

1 June 2016 10:12 AM

Horrific failings by social services were exposed yesterday as a mother and her civil partner were found guilty of murdering her two-year-old son. Two-year-old Liam Fee was found having died from a ruptured heart in 2014. His mother and her lesbian civil partner denied murdering the youngster. They claimed another child had caused the injuries which led to his death. Jury convicts them of murder and other child cruelty charges after trial.