A hallucinogenic drug derived from magic mushrooms could be useful in treating depression, the first safety study of this approach has concluded. Researchers from Imperial College London gave 12 people psilocybin, the active component in magic mushrooms. All had been clinically depressed for a significant amount of time—on average 17.8 years. None of the patients had responded to standard medications, such as selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), or had electroconvulsive therapy.
Medicinal Magic Mushrooms: Could they be a cure for depression
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM