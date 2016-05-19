Reforms to prisons, universities, adoption and the care system are at the heart of the Government's agenda for the coming year, set out in the Queen's Speech to Parliament. The speech sets out a range of measures to modernise the UK's economy, including legislation to enable the development of commercial spaceports, allow Britain to pioneer driverless cars and spread the use of drones by businesses and individuals, as well as a legal right to fast broadband connections for every household.
New Bills (the UK government's plan has been outlined in The Queen's Speech)
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM