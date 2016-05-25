Unmasked British Terrorists

THE first British NHS doctor to join Islamic State has been unmasked by leaked ISIS recruitment papers. Issam Abuanza left his Sheffield home to fight with the depraved jihadi group – deserting his wife and two children. His leaked recruitment documents asked if he wanted to be a suicide bomber, commando or a soldier and Abuanza is understood to have chosen to become a soldier.Tunisian officials have urged the UK government to relax its advice warning against all but essential travel to the country, after a 90% drop in British visitors in the first part of 2016.The guidance has been in place since 31 British holidaymakers were killed in two terror attacks in Tunisia in 2015.
