The Bank of England has warned for the first time that Britain could slide into recession in the aftermath of a vote to leave the EU in next month’s referendum. Governor Mark Carney also warned Brexit could knock the pound sharply lower, stoke inflation and raise unemployment.
Brexit could lead to recession, says Bank of England
