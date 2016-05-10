A man who sexually assaulted and stabbed a girl 32 years ago has been given a life sentence for her murder. Melanie Road 17, was attacked as she made her way home from a nightclub in Bath in June 1984.David Cameron and Boris Johnson take EU referendum fight to Countryfile.David Cameron and Boris Johnson take their battle over Britain’s membership of the European Union away from the news bulletins and into the green and pleasant fields of Countryfile ahead of next month’s referendum.
Melanie Road murder : Man jailed for life 32 years after killing
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM