A motorcyclist died and two suspected people smugglers in a British registered car were seriously wounded by Belgian police today during a shoot-out on a packed motorway. The drama unfolded on the A16, close to the French port of Dunkirk, after a high-speed chase that started across the border in Belgium. Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara’s plan to open up the West African nation’s power and water distribution to competition is “unlikely” to happen in the short term, according to Eurasia Group. Ouattara said on May 1 that monopolies in the power and water sectors must come to an end to bring prices down.
Police Shoot Out - after a high speed chase of people smugglers in France
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM