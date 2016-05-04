Hundreds more' UK troops could join Iraq training mission

4 May 2016 11:00 AM

Britain could send hundreds more troops to Iraq in training roles to boost the fight against so-called Islamic State, a defence source has told the BBC. The Ministry of Defence said it was considering "additional support" but also said no decisions had been made. Numbers of parents have kept their children off school for the day in a protest about primary tests in England. More than 40,000 parents have signed a petition calling for a boycott of primary school tests, which are due to be taken later this month.