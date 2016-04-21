Happy Birthday Her Majesty (90 today)

21 April 2016 11:56 AM

As the Queen celebrates her 90th birthday today the East Anglian Daily Times joins with many thousands of people throughout Suffolk in wishing Her Majesty a very happy birthday. Today, April 21, is Her Majesty’s actual birthday, but there will also be celebrations on June 11, the day recognised as her official birthday when the Trooping of the Colour takes place. Comedian Victoria Wood has passed away. She was a pioneer for female British comedians and starred in some of TV most cherished comedies from Dinnerladies to Acorn Antiques, and Victoria Wood has left a legacy in show business following her passing today from cancer at the age of 62.