Terror Training

20 April 2016 11:44 AM

One million staff who work in crowded places are to be trained in how to deal with terror attacks. Police are aiming to get public limited companies which operate in busy areas such as city centres and sports and entertainment venues to teach their staff how to react in the case of an atrocity. Lily Allen has accused the Metropolitan police of “victim-shaming and victim-blaming” after she spoke out about her seven-year stalking ordeal and criticised the force’s handling of the case. A newly married couple had a rough wedding day when they crashed their rented Ferrari into a house in Burnley, Lancashire. The car, worth a whopping 240,000 pounds is owned by a rental company called Platinum Executive Travel.