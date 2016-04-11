There is only one conclusion to be drawn from the kerfuffle over David Cameron’s tax affairs. What was all the fuss about? The prime minister has done nothing wrong. There is something sickening about the pseudo indignation whipped up by newspapers whose proprietors are rich beyond the fantasies of avarice, with wealth protected by skilful lawyers and accountants in several continents. What is a strong word for hypocrisy?
David Cameron and the great tax kerfuffle
