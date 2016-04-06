The PM has been urged to crack down on offshore tax havens, after a huge data leak exposed efforts by international figures to hide assets abroad. Eleven million documents were leaked from one of the world's most secretive companies, Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.
Panama Papers: Mossack Fonseca leak prompts call for tax haven crackdown
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM