Oxfam says the UK and other wealthy nations should sharply increase the number of Syrian refugees they take in. The charity wants 10% of the 4.8 million Syrians displaced by civil war to be resettled by the end of the year. Argentina's government celebrated on Monday a decision by a UN commission expanding its maritime territory in the South Atlantic Ocean by 35 per cent to include the disputed Falkland Islands and beyond. British pensioner who tried to swim to a cruise liner when it left port without her is rescued a third of a mile out to sea clinging on to her HANDBAG. She is Believed to have chased cruise liner the Marco Polo after row with husband
Oxfam bemoans the lack of safe sanctuaries
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM