Thousands of women with breast cancer could benefit from a treatment which delays the need for gruelling chemotherapy. Combining two drugs slows the progression of aggressive breast cancer, British experts have found. Doctors found that combining an established hormone drug called fulvestrant with a new treatment called palbociclib temporarily stops a tumour growing, delaying the need for harsh chemotherapy.
Hope for breast cancer patients as 'game changing' new treatment could delay grueling chemotherapy for months
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM