EU leaders are preparing for a final push in the negotiations on the UK's renegotiation of its EU membership as fine tuning on cutting benefits for EU workers and Eurozone governance remain the main sticking points. EU leaders will gather on Thursday afternoon in Brussels to kick off the meeting from which British Prime Minister David Cameron hopes to produce a deal for the UK that would enable him to put the UK's EU membership to a referendum by June.
EU leaders haggle over key UK issues in final push for deal
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM