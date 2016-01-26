Explorer Henry Worsley has died after developing a serious infection as he tried to cross Antarctica unaided. The ex-Army officer, from London, had been rescued 30 miles shy of his goal. His wife Joanna said she felt "heartbroken sadness" after he died of "complete organ failure".
Explorer Henry Worsley dies attempting Antarctic crossing
