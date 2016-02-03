A draft EU document aiming to satisfy David Cameron’s demands for reform is to be published on Tuesday morning, paving the way for a referendum on the UK’s membership in June. The paper is being released by Donald Tusk, the EU council president, and will be discussed by the leaders of each member state in just over two weeks’ time.
EU draft to clear way for Cameron to hold UK referendum in June
