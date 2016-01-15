Met Police to get 600 more armed police to boost terror response

Six hundred extra armed officers are to be trained and patrols more than doubled to help counter the threat of a terrorist attack in London, the Metropolitan Police has announced. Actor Alan Rickman, known for films including Harry Potter, Die Hard and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, has died at the age of 69, his family has said. The star had been suffering from cancer. Bumping fists should be the standard way of greeting someone in the UK – to avoid spreading disease. This is the advice from an MP who suggests Britons ditch centuries of tradition for the more modern alternative.
