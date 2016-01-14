Robert Black dies

The UK Report

Child killer Robert Black has died in prison - just weeks before being charged with the murder of a missing schoolgirl. The twisted serial killer was serving 12 life sentences for brutally killing four young girls in the 1980s.  An acid attack victim has warned criminals are using corrosive substances as a "cheaper alternative" to guns and knives, as figures show the number of offences has risen by 30% in the last two years.   MPs have voted to introduce a bill to parliament on whether or not England should be given its own official national anthem.

The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death

6 January 2017 9:18 AM
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards

5 January 2017 8:03 AM
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A

4 January 2017 8:10 AM
A Nasty Hit and Run : two girls have died in Oldham

3 January 2017 9:15 AM
UK Report

2 January 2017 11:05 AM
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)

30 December 2016 11:57 AM
An English Channel Rescue (after a fishing boat capsized)

29 December 2016 8:40 AM
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving

28 December 2016 10:28 AM
UK Reports

26 December 2016 11:43 AM
UKReport

23 December 2016 8:04 AM
EWN Headlines
Eskom forsees potential load shedding during festive season
Ten of the country's 15 power stations have less than 20 days’ coal supply, five of those have less than 10 days.

Fedusa appeals to govt for R3b bailout for SABC
The SABC has announced it may have to cut jobs due to its financial turmoil.
Can Vytjie Mentor’s testimony be trusted after her Hongwane U-turn?
She says after her appearance at the state capture inquiry, she googled Fana Hlongwane's image and realised he is not the man Duduzane Zuma introduced her to.
