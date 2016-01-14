Robert Black dies

14 January 2016 12:30 PM

Child killer Robert Black has died in prison - just weeks before being charged with the murder of a missing schoolgirl. The twisted serial killer was serving 12 life sentences for brutally killing four young girls in the 1980s. An acid attack victim has warned criminals are using corrosive substances as a "cheaper alternative" to guns and knives, as figures show the number of offences has risen by 30% in the last two years. MPs have voted to introduce a bill to parliament on whether or not England should be given its own official national anthem.