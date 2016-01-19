Learn English or leave, UK tells Muslim women

19 January 2016 11:38 AM

David Cameron has a new plan to tackle segregation and extremism. His latest rules state that from October, anyone coming to the UK on a five-year spousal visa will have to take a test half-way through this period to show they are making efforts to learn English. For Donald Trump, in politics as in life, it seems the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about. But Monday, the Republican presidential candidate is entering unfamiliar territory, even by his larger-than-life standards, as members of the British Parliament hold a debate over a petition calling for the U.S. businessman-turned-politician to be banned from the country. The UK's oldest person, Gladys Hooper, is celebrating her 113th birthday. The great-grandmother, who lives on the Isle of Wight, is the country's most senior supercentenarian, according to the Gerontology Research Group records.