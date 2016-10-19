The Best of Xolani Gwala

Emergency shut-down of the Temba Water Treatment Plant


Xolani chats to  Daryl Moss who is the MMC for Services Infrastructure in the City of Tshwane, about the emergency shut-down of the Temba Water Treatment Plant due to water contamination from a raw polluted water source. The contamination was caused by cable theft at the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant. The contamination is so severe that the plant will remain temporarily shutdown until further notice.

Online registrations for school goers

7 December 2016 6:18 PM
Department of Higher Education responds to Wits fee increase

7 December 2016 12:21 PM
100 days in office for Joburg Mayor

1 December 2016 8:05 PM
Child maintenance issues

23 November 2016 12:42 PM
Government Unveils Innovative Blueprint to Fund SA’s Poor and Missing Middle Students

22 November 2016 12:18 PM
Faf charged for ball tampering

21 November 2016 12:44 PM
New steps to tackle premature births and infant mortality

17 November 2016 6:59 PM
What In The World Happened To ?

17 November 2016 6:46 PM
Auditor general report shows Prasa irregular expenditure

16 November 2016 8:20 PM
Inquiry Report on Taxi Permits and Licensing

16 November 2016 8:14 PM
EWN Headlines
Gordhan: Nhlanhla Nene’s axing damaged SA's economy
Gordhan: Nhlanhla Nene’s axing damaged SA's economy

Nhlanhla Nene was fired as Finance Minister in December 2015 in a move that sent the rand crashing and created fears that the economy could be downgraded to junk status.
Eskom: Coal stockpiles remain low at 10 stations, load shedding a risk
Eskom: Coal stockpiles remain low at 10 stations, load shedding a risk

Eskom's acting group executive for generation Andrew Etzinger says that a number of power stations have not been properly maintained and therefore there’s a risk of load shedding.
Rameez Patel confessed to killing wife Fatima, brother tells court
Rameez Patel confessed to killing wife Fatima, brother tells court

The Limpopo businessman has been charged with the murder of his wife Fatima, who was found dead at his apartment in Nirvana, Polokwane in April 2015.
