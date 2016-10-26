President Zuma to suspend Jiba and Mrwebi

Xolani chats to the Attorney Zola Majavu who is representing Nomgcobo Jiba about President Zuma’s announcement of his intention to suspend National Prosecuting Authority advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi. Xolani also follows up with Former National Director of Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana abut the notice to suspend these officials for the NPA.
