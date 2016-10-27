Discovery change screening policy for mammograms and Pap smears

Xolani chats to Dr Noluthando Nematswerani who is the Head of Discovery Centre of Clinical Excellence, as well as Professor Carol Benn, who is an Oncologist and breast cancer surgeon. Discovery explain the reasons for the change in policy and Professor Benn comments on the effects the change in this policy can have in early detection.
