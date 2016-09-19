Sandile Memela –SARS Spokesperson

19 September 2016 2:54 PM

Speaks to us about the South African Revenue Service that has now confirmed that its chief officer for business and individual tax, Jonas Makwakwa, has been suspended with immediate effect, more than 24 hours after news of the decision first emerged. The revenue service says Makwakwa will remain suspended until an investigation into allegations of mystery payments made into his bank account is concluded. Sars says the suspension comes on the back of a report from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) on the matter, and Commissioner Tom Moyane met with the FIC director, seeking guidance.