Social grant deductions

13 September 2016 2:56 PM

Thousands of grant beneficiaries go home each month with less money than they should because of unauthorised or illegal deductions from their social grants for loans, airtime, electricity and other services. Xolani chats to Elroy Paulus who is the National Advocacy Manager for Black Sash, who have a “Hands off our Grants" campaign which has exposed the extent of the problem.