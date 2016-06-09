KZN and political violence.

Xolani chats to ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala who has been appointed as the province's Economic Development MEC following a Cabinet reshuffle. In light of the Latest killings in the province, we find out what is unfolding in the ranks and why the election in the province is raising serious concerns ,especially after the latest cabinet reshuffle.
