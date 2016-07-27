Kagiso Rabada wins big at Cricket SA Awards.

27 July 2016 7:28 PM

Xolani chats to fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who became the first player to scoop six awards at CSA's annual dinner, including the coveted South African cricketer of the year prize, surpassing AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla, who had previously won five each. Not only is Rabada the only player to notch up that many awards, but he is also the youngest to win the main prize. The only major award Rabada did not win was the T20 cricketer of the year, which went to legspinner Imran Tahir. We speak to this young man about his achievement .