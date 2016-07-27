The Best of Xolani Gwala

Kagiso Rabada wins big at Cricket SA Awards.


Xolani chats to fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who became the first player to scoop six awards at CSA's annual dinner, including the coveted South African cricketer of the year prize, surpassing AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla, who had previously won five each. Not only is Rabada the only player to notch up that many awards, but he is also the youngest to win the main prize. The only major award Rabada did not win was the T20 cricketer of the year, which went to legspinner Imran Tahir. We speak to this young man about his achievement .

Online registrations for school goers

7 December 2016 6:18 PM
Department of Higher Education responds to Wits fee increase

7 December 2016 12:21 PM
100 days in office for Joburg Mayor

1 December 2016 8:05 PM
Child maintenance issues

23 November 2016 12:42 PM
Government Unveils Innovative Blueprint to Fund SA’s Poor and Missing Middle Students

22 November 2016 12:18 PM
Faf charged for ball tampering

21 November 2016 12:44 PM
New steps to tackle premature births and infant mortality

17 November 2016 6:59 PM
What In The World Happened To ?

17 November 2016 6:46 PM
Auditor general report shows Prasa irregular expenditure

16 November 2016 8:20 PM
Inquiry Report on Taxi Permits and Licensing

16 November 2016 8:14 PM
EWN Headlines
State capture inquiry part of SA’s cleansing process - Ramaphosa
State capture inquiry part of SA’s cleansing process - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the inquiry is an opportunity for the world to see how the country corrects its ways.
Malema: Gordhan has track record of discriminating against black people
Malema: Gordhan has track record of discriminating against black people

Julius Malema says Minister Pravin Gordhan's 'shenanigans are not new, he’s gone into all state entities and removed all black excellence because he hates Africans'.
Widow in Momentum saga approaches ombudsman for long-term insurance
Widow in Momentum saga approaches ombudsman for long-term insurance

Momentum refused to pay the R2.4 million policy, saying her husband, Nathan Ganas, failed to disclose that he was suffering from high blood sugar before his death.
