16 September 2016 1:40 PM

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has suspended its second-in-charge‚ Jonas Makwakwa‚ over allegedly suspicious and unusual payments into his accounts of R1.2 million between 2010 and 2016. SARS would respond to the matter at the “appropriate time”. The Sunday Times reported that Makwakwa‚ SARS chief officer for business and individual taxes‚ had received “unexplained” cash deposits and bank transfers amounting to R1.2m between 2010 and 2016. Deposits of R450‚200 were also made into his girlfriend's bank account also a SARS employee in December 2015‚ it was noted in the report.