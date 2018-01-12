Ray White speaks to Professor Jan Kramers, Geochemist at the Paleoproterozoic Mineralization Research Group at the University of Johannesburg, about evidence that the Hypatia stones is not from Earth’s solar system.
Hypatia an extraterrestrial stone?
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM