The Best of the Breakfast Show with Xolani Gwala

DA and de Lille spat escalates


Ray White speaks to James Selfe, Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Executive, about attempts to remove Patricia de Lille as City of Cape Town Mayor. De Lille says that attacks against her within the DA power and positions. Selfe says he has written to de Lille asking her to desist from making comments of this nature because they are untrue.

The Africa Report with Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson

9 May 2018 8:06 AM
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"

9 May 2018 8:01 AM
Africa’s Travel Indaba

9 May 2018 7:56 AM
Prof Elmien du Plessis Attacked by AFri-Forum

9 May 2018 7:48 AM
Comment with Bongani Bingwa

9 May 2018 7:27 AM
The Political Desk

9 May 2018 7:13 AM
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect

14 March 2018 7:05 AM
Railway Safety Regulator bans manual signalling on trains

12 January 2018 10:08 AM
Hypatia an extraterrestrial stone?

12 January 2018 8:30 AM
Police have a drug masterplan’ - SAPS

12 January 2018 6:59 AM
EWN Headlines
Group slams Mantashe’s response to Xolobeni ruling
The Court ruled that Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe cannot issue a mining right in Xolobeni, in the Eastern Cape, without the consent of the residents.
ANC condemns members who criticise state capture inquiry
The party held a briefing outside the commission on Friday afternoon where it criticised the EFF for attacking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the inquiry.

‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane after Des Van Rooyen was appointed as finance minister, he received a message from a shocked Zuma's aide, Laleka Kaunda.
