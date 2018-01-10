Ray White speaks to Dr Sipho Sithole, spokesperson at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), about issues of vandalism and theft affecting the country’s rail network. Dr Sithole says the matter is a national crisis and that there needs to be political will to address it.
Train vandalism a “national crisis”
