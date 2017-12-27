Stephen spoke to Sandile Memela Spokesperson at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) and Jacques Pauw Author of The President's Keepers . The South African Revenue Services (Sars) has opened a case against Jacques Pauw, author of The President's Keepers. Sars filed papers at the Western Cape High Court, arguing that Pauw revealed confidential taxpayers' information in his book, contravening the Tax Administration Act.
SARS to charge Author for disclosing personal information in book
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM