Zola Tsotsi links Lynne Brown to the Guptas

23 November 2017 10:28 AM

Former Eskom chairperson chairperson Zola Tsotsi claims that Tony Gupta warned him that he was not helping them at Eskom and therefore his job was at risk. He also implicated Minister Lynne Brown of allowing the Guptas to meddle at Eskom. DA Shadow Minister for Public Enterprises, Natasha Mazzone spoke to Stephen about inquiry, saying she did not buy Minister Lynne Brown's denials.