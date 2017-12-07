BLSA Concerned over Steinhoff

The Best of the Breakfast Show with Xolani Gwala

7 December 2017 10:37 AM

Bonang Mohale CEO Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says it is concerned over allegations of corruption involving both Naspers and Steinhoff.and Tahir Moepa Deputy General Manager at Public Servants Association who reacted to news that the PIC which holds public servants funds lost a substantial amount of pension money due to Steinhoff .