78% of Grade 4 learners are illiterate

6 December 2017 10:44 AM

SA has been ranked last out of 50 countries in a 2016 study of grade 4 children. Four out of five Grade 4 children in SA cannot comprehend what they read, that is 78% of the pupils are illiterate, according to an international literacy study. Stephen spoke to Professor Brahm Fleisch from the Wits School of Education who said many teachers were struggling to implement the curriculum.